Bay Area Residents Support Local Shops for Small Business Saturday

By Christie Smith

Holiday shopping is underway, and some people were heading to small shops to take part in Small Business Saturday.

In Pacifica, more than 20 local businesses participated, making a special day for customers. The Royal Bee Yarn Company in Pacifica is buzzing on this small business saturday.

They’re offering discounts and have a maker’s market in the back.

“I think that when you are supporting a local business you are supporting not just the family behind the product and the local business you’re supporting your town,” said Kelley Corten of the Royal Bee Yarn Company.

It comes as businesses are still facing challenges brought on by the pandemic.

