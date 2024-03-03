weather forecast

Bay Area storm: Scattered showers, North Bay frost advisory

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Sunday calls for scattered showers, with weather becoming dryer as the day goes on.  

Daytime highs will be mostly in the 50s in the Bay Area. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s on the coast and inland, and in the 40s around the bay and on the peninsula.  

Patchy frost is expected in the North Bay, according to the NWS. A frost advisory will be in effect there from 1 a.m. through 9 a.m. Sunday and Monday as temperatures may drop to 34 degrees. In a post on social media, the agency said: "Protect people, pets, plants and pipes from the cold!"

