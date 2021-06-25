Tokyo Olympics

Bay Area Table Tennis Olympians Ready for Tokyo

By Robert Handa

NBC Universal, Inc.

With the Tokyo Olympics just weeks away, local Olympians competing in table tennis are putting the final touches on their training.

Nikhil Kumar, Xin Zhou, Kanak Jha and Lily Zhang train at the new 888 Table Tennis Center in Burlingame.

Zhang, 26, of Redwood City is philosophical about the COVID-19 delays and how they will impact the upcoming Olympics.

"I think it will be a little bit difficult," she said. "Obviously there is a lot going on with COVID and regulations and all that stuff, but I’m just going to try to keep my head down and focus on what I need to focus on, which is trying to get a medal at the Olympics."

Kumar, 18, of San Jose finished first at the Olympic Trials. He pointed out that all of the athletes around the world had to endure the same challenges.

"There was, obviously, months at a time where people weren’t able to practice, so I think everyone's facing similar issues," he said. "But, I think in the end, I think we'll all be prepared for this tournament."

