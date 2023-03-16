Deadly Car Crash Shuts Westbound Lanes of Bay Bridge

Several westbound lanes on the Bay Bridge are shut down early Thursday morning after a fatal crash near the on-ramp at Treasure Island Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers responded to an 11:13 p.m. report of a collision between a car and an SUV on I-80, and eight minutes later a second collision was reported involving a vehicle rear-ending a big-rig truck. The second crash left two people dead, the CHP said.

The CHP requested a SigAlert at 11:32 p.m., as all lanes were blocked, and called for the coroner at 12:04 a.m. Thursday. By 12:33 a.m., the CHP opened one westbound lane.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.