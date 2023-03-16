Bay Bridge

Deadly Car Crash Shuts Westbound Lanes of Bay Bridge

Two people are dead, the CHP said.

By Bay City News and Diana San Juan

WEBSTILLConcordDemolish_2548063
NBC Bay Area

Several westbound lanes on the Bay Bridge are shut down early Thursday morning after a fatal crash near the on-ramp at Treasure Island Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers responded to an 11:13 p.m. report of a collision between a car and an SUV on I-80, and eight minutes later a second collision was reported involving a vehicle rear-ending a big-rig truck. The second crash left two people dead, the CHP said.

The CHP requested a SigAlert at 11:32 p.m., as all lanes were blocked, and called for the coroner at 12:04 a.m. Thursday. By 12:33 a.m., the CHP opened one westbound lane.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Bay Bridge
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us