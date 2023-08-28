Investigation continues into brawl involving hundreds of teens at Emeryville mall

Police are still trying to sort out and track down suspects after hundreds of teens mobbed an East Bay mall.

The incident at Emeryville's Bay Street Mall included hours of chaos, which ended in gunfire and a stabbing. Videos posted on social media show hundreds of kids brawling, sending shoppers running.

"It's terrifying being out in public and it's frustrating that it's happening by our own kids," Oakland resident Nadine Huerta said.

Police said the chaos started around 4:30 p.m. Sunday when a group of 50 teens started causing a disturbance at a business. Within two hours an estimated 250 more teens showed up near the AMC theater, and that is when police said the first of several fights broke out.

Police called in back up from other cities. As they tried to handle the crowd, investigators said several smaller fights broke out, eventually leading to a gunshot. It does not appear anyone was hurt in the shooting, police said.

Around an hour after the gunfire, police were called to a teen who had been stabbed nearby. That person is expected to survive.

Locals said all the recent crime is now causing them to rethink their shopping habits.

"I don't come here on the weekend, same as other places," Emeryville resident Michelle Moore said. "It's silly, but I've been doing that for a while because crime has gotten so bad."

Police made one arrest so far in connection to the chaos, but declined to provide any other updates on Monday.

Shoppers said they are glad it was not worse.

"What is one the mind of these youngsters? Do you want to get arrested? What if someone actually died?" Moore said. "Because obviously somebody had a gun, somebody had a knife."

NBC Bay Area reached out to the Bay Street Mall for comment on this story, but did not hear back on Monday.

Anyone who may have witnessed fights or other criminal activity, or has a video of such, is encouraged to contact Emeryville police at (510) 593-3700 or acassianos@emeryville.org. People may remain anonymous.

