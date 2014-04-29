BB Gun Attacks in Fremont Put Drivers On Edge

Three women were shot at with BB guns as they were driving in Fremont last week, police said.

Police have stepped up patrols following the incident, especially during evening commute.



“The first two callers called us Wednesday seconds apart and both drivers said their windows were shot at by a projectile,” said Geneva Bosques of the Fremont Police Department.

Bosques said the women suffered minor cuts from the shattered glass.

Police believe the suspects used a BB or pellet gun to shoot at the driver side windows of the three vehicles.

Two of the shootings happened near Warm Springs Boulevard and Warren Road. The third shooting was reported Thursday near Brown Road.

Two of the women had children in their vehicles who did not suffer any injuries.

The shootings have put drivers on edge, including Union City resident Adriana Magbanua who routinely drives on Warm Springs Boulevard.

Knowing people are shooting around randomly is very disturbing,” she said. “I come here every day for my work and this could happen to anyone.”

Magbanua says she now plans to be more vigilant while driving and vows to keep her cell phone handy in her car.