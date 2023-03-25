Non-Profit Hosts ‘Beeping' Egg Hunt for Blind, Visually Impaired Children

There was a different kind of Easter egg hunt on Saturday in San Rafael.

The non-profit Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired teamed up with Guide Dogs for the Blind to set up what they call a “Beeping Egg Hunt” for children who are blind or visually impaired.

The kids at the event had to follow their ears to find the eggs, which beeped to hint at their location.

In addition to the egg hunt, the kids enjoyed arts and crafts, puppy petting, and more.

This is the first event of its kind in San Rafael.