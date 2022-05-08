Benicia Calls for Immediate Water Conservation After Pipeline Break

The City of Benicia said Sunday evening it's requiring "all residents and businesses to immediately conserve water" by at least 30%, due to a pipeline break at the Benicia Water Treatment Plant.

The city said in a press release the water treatment plant suffered a break in a pipeline overnight, and workers are trying to locate the break and repair it as soon as possible. It also said the water for use in homes and businesses is safe for use while repairs are being made.

The city said the 30 percent "mandatory requirement" means, for homes, no outdoor water use (including car washing and landscape watering). For businesses, it means cutting water usage wherever possible.

Valero Benicia Refinery uses untreated water in their processes and is unaffected by the mandate, according to the city.

The conservation may last over the next several days. City staff will provide updates on the city's social media sites and the city website. Residents can also check for information by calling a recorded message at (707) 746-4704.