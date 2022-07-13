Forward Progress Stopped in Grass Fire Near Benicia

A 115-acre brush fire burning near Lake Herman north of Benicia on Wednesday evening is 40 percent contained, fire officials said.

Firefighters have stopped forward progress on the Herman Fire, reported shortly before 5 p.m. near Lake Herman and Channel roads, according to the Benicia Fire Department.

Benicia fire officials said on Twitter that no homes were threatened by the blaze.

A smaller second blaze, the Red Fire, was reported about 6 p.m., 5 miles away from the Herman Fire. That blaze, reported about 6 p.m. near Interstate Highway 80 and Lynch Road in Cordellia, has been held to 2 acres, Cal Fire said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area give way to emergency vehicles.