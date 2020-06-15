Berkeley Unified Begins Summer Meal Pick-Up Program

Berkeley Unified School District on Monday begins its free summer grab-and-go meal program for all students and children 18 and younger.

Meal bundles can be picked up 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Aug. 17. Anyone 13 or older picking up meals should wear a face covering.

Pickup sites include:

Washington Elementary, 2300 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Rosa Parks Elementary, 920 Allston Way

Longfellow Middle School, 1522 Ward St.

Willard Middle School, 2425 Stuart St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, 1781 Rose St.

Berkeley High, 1980 Allston Way

For more information, contact Trish McDermott at (510) 631-1463 or trishmcdermott@berkeley.net.