Berkeley Unified Begins Summer Meal Pick-Up Program

Berkeley Unified School District on Monday begins its free summer grab-and-go meal program for all students and children 18 and younger.
Meal bundles can be picked up 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Aug. 17. Anyone 13 or older picking up meals should wear a face covering.
Pickup sites include:
- Washington Elementary, 2300 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
- Rosa Parks Elementary, 920 Allston Way
- Longfellow Middle School, 1522 Ward St.
- Willard Middle School, 2425 Stuart St.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, 1781 Rose St.
- Berkeley High, 1980 Allston Way
For more information, contact Trish McDermott at (510) 631-1463 or trishmcdermott@berkeley.net.