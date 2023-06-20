Joe Biden

Biden's AI forum in SF: A closer look at why the White House is closely monitoring artificial intelligence

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Joe Biden during his Bay Area visit also spent time focusing on artificial intelligence, the hottest and most controversial technology in Silicon Valley.

The president gathered for an artificial intelligence forum with tech leaders in San Francisco and in his opening remarks said "AI brings both risks and promises."

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman breaks down what the White House hopes to see and what local companies are doing about it. View his report in the video above.

