Billie Eilish fans can ride train to her San Jose concert in the ‘Billie Car'

Billie Eilish fans taking Caltrain to the singer's concert in San Jose on Tuesday will have the chance to ride in the Eilish-themed 'Billie Car' and win tour merchandise.

Eilish's "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour is making a stop at the SAP Center Tuesday and Wednesday. Eilish is partnering with Caltrain to encourage the use of public transportation to her concert instead of driving.

The 'Billie Car,' which will be on train 522, will depart from San Francisco station on Tuesday at 5:19 p.m., making stops along the Peninsula until it arrives to San Jose Diridon Station one hour later. The express train will pick up riders at the 22nd Street, South San Francisco, Millbrae, San Mateo, Hillsdale, Redwood City, Palo Alto, Mountain View and Sunnyvale stations.

Official merch from the tour will be given away as prizes for a few lucky riders.

Youth riders under the age of 18 are eligible for discounted fares of $1 each way or $2 for a day pass. Groups of 15 or more riders will get 10% off their tickets.

After the concert, the last train heading north will depart at 11:30 p.m. from San Jose Diridon Station both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 'Billie Car' will not be in service on Wednesday, day two of Eilish's San Jose stop of her tour.

For more information, visit caltrain.com