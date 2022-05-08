Body Found Near Tilden Park: Police

A body was found near Tilden Park in Orinda Sunday, officials said.

According to Oakland police, a body was discovered around 7 p.m. at the 3900 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard, about a quarter mile from the Tilden Park Steam Trains.

Oakland police said their homicide unit is investigating the case. While Berkeley police and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office are also working the case.

No other details have been released at this time.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland police's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.