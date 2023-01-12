Boulder Creek Family Forced to Rebuild Home Again Following Recent Storm

A Boulder Creek family is dealing with a second major blow from Mother Nature.

They lost their home in the 2020 CZU fire and now they’ve suffered yet another crushing loss. The family had just finished rebuilding their home, when a recent storm rolled in.

“We fell in love with the land. We fell in love with our mountaintop,” said Jason Phleger of Boulder Creek.

For the past 2 1/2 years, the Phleger family been working hard to rebuild after the 2020 CZU fire destroyed it.

“Probably about two months ago. Things started to change. My family started to act like my family again, because we knew we were going to be moving home,” Jason Phleger said.

But just one day before the county was set to do the final inspection, so the family could finally return, the storm dealt a devastating blow.

“Last week before this happened. We finally started to feel some relief that we were going to get our lives back and be able to move home and restart living where we had lived as a family, and when we found out a tree had fallen onto the home, it’s just devastating. There’s not really words,” Shannon Phleger said.

Now it’s back to square one for the Phlegers, who are both nurses and have been on the frontline during the pandemic, must rebuild their home yet again

“A complication that we hadn’t foreseen shoved itself into our lives, and kept us from moving into our house for at least another three or four months,” said Jason Phleger.

“This place is our sanctuary. It’s our sanctuary from when we are working. At home you can just feel the tension leave yourself. The trees are just our stress release. Our home is our stress release and to not have that, all this time has been even more difficult. We’ve been waiting to get back here to have our sanctuary back,” said Shannon Phleger.

Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe to help.

Despite the challenges, the family said they still love Mother Nature. They added the redwoods have taught them to be resilient no matter what’s thrown their way.

“The trees were burned scorched, the ground underneath them were still smoking, and you could see green shoots sprouting out of the redwood, and we took inspiration from that. They were resilient. They were meant to be there. We feel the same about ourselves and our lives. We are meant to be in our forest on our mountain top. That’s what we’re going to stay,” said Jason Phleger.

The Phleger family said it will likely take months to repair the new damage.

“We love this area. We love the community. It’s such a wonderful place to raise a family. We love our land. We just want to be back here. And we can’t wait to get back,” said Shannon Phleger.