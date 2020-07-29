Boy on Bicycle Dies in Collision With Delivery Vehicle in Lafayette

A 10-year-old boy riding a bicycle died in a collision with a delivery vehicle Tuesday afternoon, Lafayette police said.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Merriewood Drive shortly before 1 p.m. and gave the boy medical aid before he was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The delivery driver in the collision is cooperating with the investigation and has been interviewed, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detectives at (925) 283-3680 or (925) 299-3234 or email Sgt. Rossberg at tross@so.cccounty.us. Tips can also be emailed to Lafayette police at 94549TIP@gmail.com.