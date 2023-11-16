Santa Cruz County

5-year-old boy stabbed to death by twin in Santa Cruz County

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

A 5-year-old boy in Santa Cruz County was stabbed to death by his twin brother as they were fighting Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded at about 4 p.m. to the 200 block of Tucker Road in unincorporated Scotts Valley to investigate a stabbing, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputies learned that the twins had been fighting. During the fight, one of them grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed the other, the sheriff's office said.

The boy who was stabbed died at the hospital.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No charges will be filed against anyone involved, according to the sheriff's office.

"Based on the current investigation, there is no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief."

This article tagged under:

Santa Cruz County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us