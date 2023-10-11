Brentwood police officer allegedly stabbed by teen

A police officer in Brentwood was stabbed by a teenager Wednesday evening, the department said.

Officers responded around 5:35 p.m. to a report of a person in the area of Brentwood City Park who was armed with a kitchen knife. A caller reported that the person appeared to be taunting others with the knife.

Officers arrived and found a 16-year-old boy allegedly holding a knife. According to Brentwood Police, officers made numerous attempts to de-escalate the situation, but when an officer moved in to detain the teenager, the boy allegedly stabbed him.

At this point a bystander stepped in and assisted the officers with physically detaining the boy, police said, and he was taken into custody.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

"We have determined that there are no outstanding subjects and there is no threat to the general public," said Mark Louwerens in a Brentwood Police Department statement Wednesday night.

This is an open investigation. Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Goold at (925) 809-7872.