A brush fire broke out in the Lucas Valley area of Marin County Wednesday afternoon, prompting evacuation orders.

The Lassen Fire ignited around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Mt. Lassen Drive and Idylberry Road, officials said. As of 5:40 p.m., the blaze was holding at 30 acres and was 80% contained. Forward progress had been stopped.

Evacuation orders in the area were downgraded to evacuation warnings, allowing residents to return home.

Returning residents were advised to stay alert.