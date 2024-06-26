Brentwood

Empire Fire: Crews stop forward progress of blaze near Brentwood

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Forward progress has been halted on a brush fire near Brentwood on Wednesday, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District and Cal Fire.

The blaze, dubbed the Empire Fire, is burning in the area of Empire Mine and Deer Valley roads, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Chelsea Burkett.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

At least 225 acres have burned and the fire has been 60% contained, firefighters reported just after 5:30 p.m.

wildfires

Bay Area fire updates: San Jose grass fire, Empire Fire in Brentwood

San Jose

Man arrested for allegedly starting a fire in San Jose, police say

Aircrafts were dispatched to help fight the fire.

Fire officials posted on their social media pages just after 4:30 p.m. that the forward progress on the blaze was stopped.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Brentwood
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us