Empire Fire: Crews stop forward progress of blaze near Brentwood

Forward progress has been halted on a brush fire near Brentwood on Wednesday, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District and Cal Fire.

The blaze, dubbed the Empire Fire, is burning in the area of Empire Mine and Deer Valley roads, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Chelsea Burkett.

At least 225 acres have burned and the fire has been 60% contained, firefighters reported just after 5:30 p.m.

Aircrafts were dispatched to help fight the fire.

Fire officials posted on their social media pages just after 4:30 p.m. that the forward progress on the blaze was stopped.

#EmpireFire [update] at Empire Mine Rd X Deer Valley Rd west of Brentwood (Contra Costa County) is now 100 acres with forward progress stopped. #CALFIRESCU@ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/hZxtk03CvS — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 26, 2024

Forward progress has been stopped at approximately 100 acres. — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 26, 2024

Firefighters are battling a 50 acre fire at Empire Mine Rd X Deer Valley Rd west of Brentwood (Contra Costa County). #EmpireFire #CALFIRESCU @ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/LwKkEU7r6z — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 26, 2024

This story is developing. Check back for updates.