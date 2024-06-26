Empire Fire: Crews stop forward progress of blaze near Brentwood

Forward progress has been halted on a brush fire near Brentwood on Wednesday, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District and Cal Fire.
The blaze, dubbed the Empire Fire, is burning in the area of Empire Mine and Deer Valley roads, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Chelsea Burkett.
At least 225 acres have burned and the fire has been 60% contained, firefighters reported just after 5:30 p.m.
Aircrafts were dispatched to help fight the fire.
Fire officials posted on their social media pages just after 4:30 p.m. that the forward progress on the blaze was stopped.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
