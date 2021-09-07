Brush Fire Spreads to Two Homes in Antioch, Displaces 5

A brush fire in Antioch early Tuesday spread to at least two homes and displaced five residents, according to fire officials.

Contra Costa County Fire District crews responded to the scene of a brush fire in the 3200 block of G Street in Antioch that also involved two homes, officials said.

One of the homes is on G Street and the other is on Meadowbrook Road. All occupants escaped the flames, fire officials said.

The brush fire was under control, and the structure fires were knocked down, fire officials said. The flames did extensive damage to the two homes and displaced five residents. Red Cross was at the scene assisting those displaced.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.