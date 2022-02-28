Bye, Pie: Marie Callender's Down to 1 Bay Area Location After San Jose Closure

Marie Callender's will be down to just one Bay Area location after Monday.

The restaurant chain's location on Blossom Hill Road in San Jose – its second to last in the region – will close for good at the end of the day Monday.

According to the East Bay Times, a message on the front door of the Blossom Hill Road location thanked customers for 48 years of business.

Bye bye pie. Marie Callender’s restaurant in San Jose is closing for good. Dozens of disappointed customers arriving on last day today only to find out all the pies are sold out. They’re already missing the lemon meringue and chocolate cream. pic.twitter.com/ztBU7iGLdE — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) February 28, 2022

The franchise owner told the newspaper it was impossible to recover from the pandemic's impact on the economy.

After Monday, the only operating Marie Callender's in the Bay Area will be the one in Sunnyvale along El Camino Real.