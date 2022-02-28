Marie Callenders

Bye, Pie: Marie Callender's Down to 1 Bay Area Location After San Jose Closure

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Marie Callender's will be down to just one Bay Area location after Monday.

The restaurant chain's location on Blossom Hill Road in San Jose – its second to last in the region – will close for good at the end of the day Monday.

According to the East Bay Times, a message on the front door of the Blossom Hill Road location thanked customers for 48 years of business.

The franchise owner told the newspaper it was impossible to recover from the pandemic's impact on the economy.

After Monday, the only operating Marie Callender's in the Bay Area will be the one in Sunnyvale along El Camino Real.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Marie CallendersSan Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us