Cal Maritime Rocked by Sexual Harassment, Rape Claims From Trans Students, Women

Shocking allegations are coming out of Cal Maritime in Vallejo.

The university has come under fire for rape allegations, claims of sexual harassment and hate speech against trans students and women.

The allegations were first brought to light by the Los Angeles Times. According to the report, the misconduct has been happening for years, both on campus and during training cruises that last several weeks in the sea.

Cal Maritime confirmed Wednesday night that they have been looking into and have taken measures to address them.

University officials said in part: "Our administration, faculty and staff are working day to day to ensure that they are moving their diversity, equity, inclusion and title nine initiatives forward.” By allocating additional resources and adding programming and staff, including a director of inclusion.

The university also wrote about the opening of an inclusion center and training to help reset behaviors.

Student Sophie Scopazzi told NBC Bay Area that she was very upset after reading the university’s response.

Scopazzi fought for more than a year to eliminate gender-based policies regarding grooming and accused administrators of failing to discipline cadets, who compared trans women to a "castrated dog."

“They're happy to take credit for all of our work," she said. "We had to try to force them to do the right thing. And then, they also try to whitewash it later with, 'Oh! Look at us doing all this wonderful work. We should be proud of the work we have accomplished.' We’ve done this work despite them, they’ve been roadblocks."

Scopazzi said that she is also upset that the university has not tried to reach to her after sharing her story with the LA Times.

She said only the campus' associated students have reached out. In fact, they held an emergency meeting tonight to write a letter in support of the students involved in the LA Times article.

Scopazzi said she and other trans students are hoping the university’s president and vice president are forced to step down.

University President Thomas Cropper recently announced he was stepping down next year.