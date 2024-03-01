California Conference for Women held in Santa Clara

Leadership, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence and women.

The fourth annual California Conference for Women took place Thursday and it was a who’s who of high-profile women, including two from our NBC Bay Area family.

NBC Bay Area Anchor Janelle Wang emceed the event, which was held at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Today in the Bay meteorologist Kari Hall was a moderator for one of the panels.

Some 4,600 women attended the conference.

Its mission is to promote and amplify the influence of women in the workplace and in their communities.

“What’s wonderful about all women’s events, I’m sorry to say it a lot of the times, is you don’t have any male dominance in the leadership realm. It’s just wonderful to hear from other women, meet other women and support other women,” said Laurie Hailer, who attended the conference.

“I feel like these events are really important to support women because we have had disadvantages throughout history. And, having us all come together to be able to learn and grow and support each other really creates a culture of inclusivity and diversity,” said attendee Nadine Alexis.

Keynote speakers included California’s First Partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom and Oscar winning actress and producer, Viola Davis.