flex alert

California Flex Alert Issued for Friday Due to High Heat, Heightened Demand for Electricity

The Flex Alert will be in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday to avoid power disruptions.

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

As high heat and heightened demand for electricity continues across California, the state's Independent System Operator has issued a statewide call for voluntary electricity conservation, issuing a Flex Alert from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday.

As daytime temperatures continue to soar past 100 degrees in most of the Golden State and throughout the West, the power grid operator -- California ISO -- is once again anticipating high electricity demand, particularly from air conditioning use, and needs voluntary conservation steps to assist in balancing electricity supply and demand.

PG&E 1 hour ago

PG&E Crews Brace for Bay Area Heat Wave

Heat Wave 11 hours ago

California Heat Wave Sparks Fears of Power Outages, Fires

A Restricted Maintenance Operations -- RMO -- remains in place now through Tuesday between noon to 10 p.m. The declaration orders market participants to avoid any scheduled routine maintenance during those times to ensure all available resources are in service.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Flex Alert covers the time of day -- late afternoon and early evening -- when the power grid is most compromised from higher demand and less solar energy. During that time, the state's consumers are urged to conserve power by setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits, and avoiding use of major appliances and turning off unnecessary lights.

This article tagged under:

flex alertHeat Wave
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us