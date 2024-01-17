Tech billionaires aim to put proposed new city in Solano County on ballot

The developers of the planned California Forever community in Solano County plan to provide more information about the project on Wednesday.

The main point the developers of the billionaire-funded planned community want voters to know is that they want voters to decide the future of the city.

The investor group has released more renderings of what it says will be a safe, walkable neighborhood with homes people can afford.

Some could qualify for some of the $400 million set aside for down payment assistance with priority for first responders, teachers and such.

There will also be schools, retail, parks, public transit and at least 15,000 jobs nearby, according to California Forever.

The development is getting push back from Solano County over zoning, power and water rights. There’s concern about how close it is to Travis Air Force Base and concern about the proposed 18,000-plus acre build site which has traditionally been agricultural.

Even if voters warm to the idea, the biggest sticking point for California Forever is Solano County’s slow growth ordinance, which has the goal of preserving agricultural land and keeping growth to the existing cities.

On Wednesday, Flannery LLC, which is behind California Forever, will file the East Solano Homes, Jobs and Clean Energy Initiative with the Solano County Registrar of Voters. The hope is to qualify for the November ballot.

They’ll have to gather 13,500 valid signatures for that to happen.

In addition to signature gathering, California Forever is opening up four offices six days a week to field questions, and it's planning public events over the next few months.