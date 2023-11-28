Solano County

Backlash for billionaires' proposed new city in Solano County

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Sierra Club on Tuesday announced its opposition to a proposal for a new city in Solano County dubbed California Forever.

The organization characterized the project as a "clandestine possession" that ignores years of Smart Use planning and the voter approved Orderly Growth Initiative.

Flannery LLC is the corporation behind the proposal after the group of billionaires bought more than 55,000 acres of Solano County agricultural land surrounding Travis Air Force Base. Since the group disclosed its identity, the land-grab has seen harsh opposition from many.

Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Solano County
