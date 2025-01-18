California AG provides law enforcement guidance surrounding deportation issues

California's top cop came to San Francisco Friday to outline what the state's police and sheriff's departments should and should not be doing when it comes to handling federal immigration and deportation issues.

The briefing comes days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Trump has vowed mass deportation as early as Day 1 of his new administration.

"I want to reaffirm California's immigrant community has my support," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said while standing alongside a sign that read "Immigrants are the backbone of California."

With a change in power coming at the nation's capitol, Bonta announced a package that included new guidance and some reaffirming of where the state stands to make sure state and local law enforcement are clear on what law takes precedent.

"To assist state and local law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and defense counsel in complying with state law as California prepares for the incoming Trump administration," Bonta said.

The attorney general made it clear California would not be a willing partner if Trump asks for help with any mass deportation.

"Under California law, which prohibits the use of state and local resources to assist with federal immigration enforcement," Bonta said.

Bonta also released guidance on hate crime laws and offered reassurance amid concerns that the new administration's rhetoric could lead to a backlash against marginalized and minority groups.

"You can be sure as California's attorney general if Trump attacks the rights of our immigrants I will be there," Bonta said. "If Trump breaks the law we will see him in court."

Brandon Phillips, an assistant professor of public administration and public policy at California State University, East Bay, said Friday's briefing is one more sign that California's current leaders want to make it clear where they stand.

"It feels like we are in the same place that were 8 years ago where there is a lot of fear, a lot of uncertainty," Phillips said. "I think that what we are seeing not just with institutions of education, community based organizations and other entities around the state is that there is desire to prepare and to identify ways those of us within the state can assist undocumented individuals or assist people who may be targeted by the incoming Trump administration."