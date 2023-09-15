The tax filing deadline is almost here for California residents who postponed filing their returns in the spring.

Yes, April is probably a distant memory by now — but if you didn’t file your taxes back then, you have until Oct. 16 to do so.

Residents of 55 California counties were granted an extension for filing their state and federal tax returns this year due to the severe weather we saw last winter.

The IRS made the announcement back in January, extending the federal deadline. California followed, making the announcement in March.

The extension applies to 55 California counties — including all nine in the Bay Area.

Lassen, Modoc and Shasta counties are the three counties excluded from the tax deadline extension, according to the state.

“As communities across the state continue recovering from the damage caused by the winter storms, California is working swiftly to help recovering Californians get back on their feet,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in March. “The state is aligning with the Biden Administration and extending the tax filing deadline in addition to the tax relief announced earlier this year.”

When is the 2023 tax filing deadline in California?

The IRS and California Franchise Tax Board extended the federal and state tax deadline to Oct. 16, 2023 for most California counties.

Does this extension apply in all Bay Area counties?

Yes, the deadline is extended for residents in 55 California counties affected by winter weather, including Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Solano, San Francisco, Sonoma, Napa, Marin and Santa Clara.

The extension applies to both individuals and businesses.

Many Californians this year have an extra month to file federal and state income tax returns. But the extra time is due in part to what may be a more complicated process.

Why is the tax deadline extended in 2023?

The IRS extended the deadline in much of California and parts of Alabama and Georgia due to extreme weather.

The extension applies in “disaster-areas” in the U.S., as designated by FEMA.

Do Californians have to prove they were impacted by the storms?

Californians won’t have to prove they were directly impacted by the severe winter weather to receive an extension. Residents in the impacted counties will automatically receive the tax extension and will not need to provide documentation, the IRS told NBC San Diego.