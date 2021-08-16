Campbell Bar Suspected of Serving Minors Shut Down for Night

Campbell police on Saturday temporarily shut down a bar suspected of serving minors.

Khartoum Lounge was shut down for the evening after officers showed up and noticed underage drinkers were at the bar, according to police.

Eight minors with various levels of intoxication were detained, police said. Other suspected underage drinkers were seen running from the bar.

Police said they have received several calls over the past few months that led them to believe the bar was serving minors.

The case has been referred to Alcoholic Beverage Control, police said. The city is exploring the option of revoking the bar's conditional use permit.