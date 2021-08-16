Campbell

Campbell Bar Suspected of Serving Minors Shut Down for Night

By NBC Bay Area staff

beer generic glass
NBC 5 News

Campbell police on Saturday temporarily shut down a bar suspected of serving minors.

Khartoum Lounge was shut down for the evening after officers showed up and noticed underage drinkers were at the bar, according to police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Eight minors with various levels of intoxication were detained, police said. Other suspected underage drinkers were seen running from the bar.

Police said they have received several calls over the past few months that led them to believe the bar was serving minors.

The case has been referred to Alcoholic Beverage Control, police said. The city is exploring the option of revoking the bar's conditional use permit.

This article tagged under:

Campbellcampbell police department
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us