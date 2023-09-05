Campbell

Campbell police deploy new AEDs across city and patrol cars

The newer devices will have GPS technology, allowing officers to check their availability remotely

By Eleanor Spink

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Campbell Police Department said this week's it's deploying 30 new automated external defibrillators across city facilities and its patrol cars. 

AEDs are an essential tool for helping people who go into sudden cardiac arrest. 

The new devices are essentially the same as those already found in some city buildings, with one key difference: the addition of GPS technology. 

For Cambell police, the added tech means officers will be able to find AEDs faster in an emergency. The devices will also alert the police department if an issue with their batteries arise. 

“On the back end, we will be able to tell where all the AEDs are at any given time. Make sure they will self-test everyday and alert if there is an issue,” said Captain Ian White.

The department is also working to put on a free heart screening event at Orchard City Banquet Hall on Oct. 28. It’s doing that in partnership with the Kyle J. Taylor Foundation, a non-profit which works to raise awareness of Sudden Cardiac Arrest. 

The foundation’s namesake honors a West Valley College student who died unexpectedly from SCA at the age of 18.

