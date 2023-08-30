New tuberculosis clinic opens in the South Bay

A new clinic, focused on treating tuberculosis and other airborne diseases, opened in San Jose Wednesday.

The Valley Health Center Lundy primary care clinic, part of Santa Clara County’s hospital system, will be home to an airborne isolation facility designed to stop the transmission of airborne diseases like TB.

Santa Clara County has one of the highest rates of TB cases in California, according to county health officials, and early detection can help stop it from spreading.

The Lundy primary care clinic will also provide services and mental health treatment for refugees in the area. Health officials said the county also welcomes the most refugees in California and clinic resources will help ease their transition.

The clinic will also provide primary care and resources to the general community.