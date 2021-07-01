Caught on Camera: Fireworks Set Off Under Cars in San Francisco

Fireworks are already causing problems in the Bay Area.

Masood Qazi, a resident from San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood captured video of fireworks going off in the area.

In the video, those fireworks are going under parked cars and around homes.

Neighbors told NBC Bay Area Thursday night that they saw several people run away after the fireworks went off.

No word on if anyone was hurt.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for more information but have not yet heard back.