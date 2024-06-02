2 pedestrians injured, driver arrested following Walnut Creek hit-and-run crash

Two pedestrians were injured and a driver was arrested following a hit-and-run crash in Walnut Creek Sunday morning, police said.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m. in the area of Locust Street near Cole Avenue.

Walnut Creek police said when their officers arrived tp the scene, they found two people, who had been struck by an SUV. The victims were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police added that the suspect vehicle involved in the collision was later located by an officer and the suspect was arrested.

“Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, we will not be releasing the names of the victims or the driver at this time. We will provide further updates when they are available, including what charges are expected to be filed against the driver,” Walnut Creek police said in a statement.

The crash happened near the Walnut Creek Farmer’s Market. It was closed for the day while police investigated the crash scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at 925-943-5844.

#BREAKING @walnutcreekpd asking people to avoid the Walnut Creek Farmers Market area . Specifically the area of Locust St. between Giammona Dr and Lacassie Ave for an active investigation. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/ANFxn8TMYa — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) June 2, 2024