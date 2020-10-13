Changes Up Ahead for Bicyclists Heading to Treasure Island Via Bay Bridge

Bicyclists headed from the Bay Bridge to Treasure Island will have limited access starting Tuesday, the San Francisco County Transportation Authority announced.

The changes come as the Southgate Road Realignment Project gets underway -- part of a larger effort to retrofit key roads between Interstate Highway 80 on the bridge and Yerba Buena Island, which connects to Treasure Island.

Starting Tuesday, there will be no bicycle access between the Bay Bridge and Treasure Island along Macalla Road. On weekends and holidays, however, bicyclists will be able to use a temporary bike path between the Bay Bridge and the bike path landing at Yerba Buena Island and Macalla Road.

The weekday closure will remain in effect through April 2021, authority officials said.

During the closure, the Vista Point area at Treasure Island will remain open to bicyclists between sunrise and sunset on weekends and holidays. More information can be found at www.511.org/biking/bay-bridge-trail.