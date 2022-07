Police said Sunday that they arrested a man, who is accused of smashing several car windows along San Francisco's Lake Street Friday.

Police said the suspect is 35-year-old Charles Shelton of San Francisco. He is now facing charges of felony vandalism.

Witnesses said that they saw a man smashing windows with a sledgehammer Friday afternoon.

Most of the damage happened on the north side of Lake Street between 17th and 18th avenues.