'A Miracle': 2-Year-Old Injured by Falling Tree in Boulder Creek Expected to Survive

The parents of a 2-year-old boy severely injured by a falling tree in the Santa Cruz Mountains during this week's wind storm spoke publicly Thursday, saying it's "a miracle" their child is alive and recovering.

Strong winds Tuesday night brought down a huge redwood tree on the Smith family's home in Boulder Creek, trapping six people, including 2-year-old Milo.

"Even when I went into the bedroom I didn’t realize that the ceiling had collapsed," said Catherine Smith, Milo’s mother. "Then I realized that I couldn’t hear Milo. That’s when it really sunk in that we needed to find him."

With the help of neighbors and emergency crews, Milo was rescued and taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, where he is recovering from surgery.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"He’s the luckiest unlucky kid in the entire world at this point," said Zachary Smith, Milo’s father. "For the chances of him to be struck by the tree like that but to be in that particular position and particular way it was, yeah, a miracle."

While Milo's parents say it’s a miracle, it's not a miraculous recovery, yet. They pointed out Milo will still need more surgeries and therapy but emphasized he will live.