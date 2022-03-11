body found

Child's Body Found Inside Merced Home: Police

A body of a child has been found in a home in Merced, Hayward police said Friday. 

Investigators said the home is where 31-year-old Samantha Johnson was believed to be staying with her 8-year-old daughter. 

Police arrested the mother Thursday night in the Bay Area. They said she was giving suspicious answers in regards to the whereabouts of her daughter. 

Her child, Sophia Mason, was reported missing Tuesday.

Family members told police they had not seen her since December.

Hayward police said they can not confirm if the body in Merced is, in fact, Sophia.

