Multiple People Injured in Shooting on I-280 in Daly City: CHP

By NBC Bay Area staff

Multiple people were injured in a shooting on Interstate 280 in Daly City early Friday morning, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at about 1:45 a.m., with CHP and San Mateo County fire units responding to the scene on southbound I-280, just north of Highway 1 in Daly City.

An older model GMC SUV was seen on the shoulder of the freeway with the windows blown out and other damage from either gunfire or a collision. Video from the scene shows officers checking the vehicle and canvassing the freeway lanes for evidence.

It was not immediately clear how many victims were involved.

The CHP temporarily shut down all southbound lanes of the freeway at Eastmoor Avenue to investigate, but the lanes reopened around 4:30 a.m.

No further details were immediately available.

