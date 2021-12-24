CHP Shuts Down Northbound Lanes of I-680 in Danville Due to Police Activity

The northbound lanes of Interstate 680 in Danville were shut down late Thursday evening due to police activity, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP spokesperson said there was police activity on the freeway that prompted them to shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 680 between Sycamore Valley Road and Diablo Road.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

There are no further details. The northbound lanes remain closed as of 11:45 p.m.

Traffic diverted I-680 northbound at Bollinger Canyon Road due to an investigation. ETA to open lanes is 1:30 AM. pic.twitter.com/EIqffInG4k — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) December 24, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for updates.