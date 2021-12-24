Danville

CHP Shuts Down Northbound Lanes of I-680 in Danville Due to Police Activity

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 680 in Danville were shut down late Thursday evening due to police activity, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP spokesperson said there was police activity on the freeway that prompted them to shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 680 between Sycamore Valley Road and Diablo Road.

There are no further details. The northbound lanes remain closed as of 11:45 p.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

