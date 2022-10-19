Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle to Perform 2 Bay Area Shows

Chris Rock

NBC Bay Area staff

Two big time comedians are coming to the Bay Area in December.

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock are making stops in San Francisco and San Jose.

Chappelle announced the shows on Wednesday. He is no stranger to the Bay as he most recently performed at the Chase Center in November 2021.

Rock also performed in the Bay Area this past July.

On Dec. 10, the duo will be at the SAP Center in San Jose. On Dec. 11, Chappelle and Rock will perform together at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

In addition to the Bay Area, the duo will also perform a show at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Dec. 12.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 21.

For more information and to buy tickets to the Northern California shows, visit ticketmaster.com.

