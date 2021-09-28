California's $1.5 Billion to Stop Worst Wildfires

Drought and heat have combined to give us some of the largest and most destructive wildfires in recent memory.

As our climate has been changing, especially over the last 20 years, California recently approved new climate spending that will allocate a total of $15 billion toward fighting climate change. Out of that money, $1.5 billion is slated to help wildfire prevention over the next three years. The top item of concern is thinning out our forests. Grants are also expected to help private land owners and local cities.

While all wildfires can’t be stopped, thinning out our forests will really help play a role in preventing one of the most dangerous wildfire types.

When it comes to wildfires, there are two main types: crown fires and ground fires. Crown fires are what we have experienced quite a bit lately. In heavily wooded areas, fires can easily jump from the crowns of trees and spread fast. By thinning out the forest, we would help to prevent crown fires and encourage more ground fires. Ground fires are easier to control and spread much slower.

