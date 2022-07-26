Silicon Valley Investor Funds Solutions to Climate Change's Effect on Food Insecurity

Climate change is impacting us on a global scale, and according to the World Food Program, an estimated 47 million people have been pushed into food insecurity since March, driven by a number of factors including conflict, the war in Ukraine and climate change.

The impacts of economic disruptions and the pandemic are affecting some of the poorest countries as many look for a way to ease concerns.

Jim Kim, a Silicon Valley investor who founded Builders VC, funds tech buisnesses that provide solutions to a growing problem.

"From a climate perspective, water issues are front and center," Kim said. "You can see what has happened to the Central Valley and how water has become a precious commodity. You can see what’s happened with the wildfires as a result of having growing seasons that are now drier than they’ve been. Look what happened to farmers up in Napa Valley, where the entire 2020 crop has been ruined because of smoke and wildfires that were so close."

Since 2018, Builders has invested in companies using technology to solve problems in fields like agriculture and food production. Kim is calling on other major companies to invest in their community in order combat hunger around the world.