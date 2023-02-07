Climate Change Affects Songbird Breeding

Climate change is making it harder for some animal species to survive as weather patterns become more extreme.

Researchers at UC Davis took 11 years of data to study how spring rainfall and temperatures are affecting songbirds in the Central Valley and their ability to reproduce.

Jason Riggio, UC Davis Museum of Wildlife and Fish Biology post doctorate scholar, co-authored the study. Riggio says, "We’re looking at potentially a 30% reduction in reproductive success in fledglings that reproduce when we’re seeing the hottest temperatures compared to the cooler temperatures. And that’s for birds like tree swallows and western bluebirds that are already near or at their hottest temperatures that they nest in all of North America, here in the Central Valley.

"This is one of the hottest places in the continent that these birds already breed, and if we dial up that temperature even a little bit, we may push them beyond their thermal maximum to be able to survive in this area."

Riggio adds that there is a species that is adapting much easier. The ash-throated flycatchers are doing well because they’re desert birds and are used to drier and hotter climates. You can find their full story on the UC Davis website.