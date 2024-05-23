2 hurt after shooting during graduation event at Oakland's Skyline High School

Two people were hurt in a shooting Thursday evening at Skyline High School in Oakland during graduation events, police said.

Emergency crews were called at about 7:42 p.m. to the school, where two adults were wounded by gunfire in a parking lot, said Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt.

According to Oakland police, the victims were a man and a woman. They were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said they were also investigating a report of a dispute that may have happened prior to the shooting, but they didn't provide more details. They also believe multiple suspects may have been involved with the incident.

OPD is investigating a shooting with multiple victims that occurred in the 12200 block of Skyline Boulevard. Media will be briefed at the scene. pic.twitter.com/H87eoywsfQ — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) May 24, 2024

As of 9:30 p.m., there was still a heavy police presence at the school, located in the Oakland Hills at 12250 Skyline Blvd, where graduation ceremonies took place on Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol assisted Oakland police with the investigation. The school also went on lockdown as a result of the incident.

No other details were released.

Bay City News contributed to the report.