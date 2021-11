Now that colder weather has arrived for good, here are some tips on how to save money and reduce your carbon footprint while keeping warm.

Seal gaps and cracks around windows and doors

Wrap water heaters with a jacket

Turn the thermostat to 68 when home and down 15 degrees when out of the house

Open curtains during the day, and close them at night

Have heaters inspected and get an energy audit

Change furnace filters to keep it from working harder