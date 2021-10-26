climate in crisis

Climate in Crisis: Atmospheric Rivers May Bring More Rainfall

NBC Universal, Inc.

Atmospheric rivers are very common, and there’s usually about 11 on Earth at any given moment.

These "rivers in the sky" or "pineapple express" as they’re commonly known, are long narrow bands of tropical air flowing from one region to another. Only at about 300 miles wide, they can be up to 2,000 miles long and bring about half of California’s typical rainfall.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

NASA scientists project that in the future, atmospheric rivers will be less common. But the ones that do form will be longer and wider, bringing heavier rain.

That could mean that we have large swings from extreme drought to extreme flooding, and we need to be prepared for it all.

This article tagged under:

climate in crisisclimate changeAtmospheric River
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us