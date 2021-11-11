FigBytes Helps Companies Track Carbon Footprint

FigBytes is a climate accounting tool that helps companies look at their sustainability, strategize carbon footprint goals and track progress in real time.

FigBytes helps any kind of business and makes the data available to the public showing carbon emissions, water pollution, even if the product could be more environmentally friendly, and if the distribution of the product can have less of a footprint.

CEO and Founder Ted Dhillon says, "We provide tools that enable companies to track that data across all their operations whether it be retail operations, supply chain operations, the distribution of a product, the capture of raw materials. So everything that has an operational impact probably has an environmental impact as well."

Watch the full interview, including how Figbytes is hoping to help solve the climate crisis, in the video above.