climate crisis

Giants make sustainability a focus with new McCovey Cove green space

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Francisco Giants this season are covering all the bases when it comes to climate change and sustainability, focusing on more green space with the opening of China Basin Park near McCovey Cove.

It’ll be a mix used neighborhood where people can gather on both game days and non-game days. They’ll have food trucks, fitness classes and a lot of green, walkable paths along the bayshore.

Cinthia Pimentel has the full report in the video above.

This article tagged under:

climate crisisoracle park
