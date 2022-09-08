Leaders Gather in San Jose for Climate Summit

Government leaders and environmentalists will meet in San Jose this Saturday to come up with a plan and discuss what’s being done to fight climate change.

It’s an opportunity for the public to get involved and see what’s happening in policy, innovation, technology and solutions. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Nuria Fernandez, the federal transit administrator in the U.S. Department of Transportation, will speak virtually at the summit.

Rod Diridon Sr., executive director emeritus of the Mineta Transportation Institute, will host the summit, with remarks from San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall will be facilitating a conversation with Dr. Varun Sivaram, the Biden administration's energy adviser.

Also during the summit, guided tours are scheduled to check out the VTA’s new Berryessa BART Station and the new system for electric trains at the San Jose Diridon Station. All of this has been put together by the Environmental Sustainability Rotary Action Group and many community clubs around the Bay Area.

Register online to attend the summit in person or virtually.