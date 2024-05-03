Education

Oakland nonprofit focuses on educating the next leaders in STEM

By Vianey Arana

A Bay Area nonprofit has blossomed from a mom's idea to an invitation from the White House.

It's all about changing the face of science by giving all young girls an opportunity to discover and engage in STEM – science, technology, engineering and math.

Scientific Adventures for Girls is based in Oakland.

NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Vianey Arana has more in the video report above.

This article tagged under:

EducationOaklandClimate Change
